Athletics: 5 to be inducted into Warrior Athletic Hall

BRAINERD — Five former and current Brainerd Warrior athletes and coaches will be inducted into the Warrior Athletic Hall of Fame Monday, May 1, during the Brainerd All-Sports Banquet at Brainerd High School.

The list includes 1925 graduate Walter Engbretson, 2003 graduate Chad Weiss, 2014 graduate Sara Wennerstrand and current Brainerd head coaches Dave Herath and Ellen Fussy.

Ellen Fussy

There will be a meet and greet prior to the All-sports Banquet at 5:15 p.m. in the Brainerd High School Cafeteria.