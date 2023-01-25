Athletics: 6 Raiders make fall elite team

BRAINERD — Five Central Lakes College football players and one Raiders volleyball player were named to the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Fall Elite Team Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Brennan Brocket, Joseph Hoeschen, Nicholas Korom, Paul Meyer and Jackson Owens of the CLC football team landed spots along with Megan Rinicker of the volleyball team.

The award recognizes student-athletes who combined academic and athletic performance through the fall 2022 season.

Honorees must have earned MCAC All-Academic honors as well as All-Division, All-Conference, All-Region or All-American honors in the sport of football, men's soccer, women's soccer, golf, or volleyball. There were a total of 60 student-athletes who earned this award.