Athletics: Booster meeting set for noon
The Brainerd Warriors Sports Boosters meet most Thursdays during the school year.
The Brainerd Sports Boosters will hold its weekly luncheon noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Brainerd American Legion on Front Street.
The group will host the Brainerd Warriors wrestling team as well as celebrate this week’s Athlete of the Week Calia Chaney of the Warriors girls’ Alpine ski team.
The Tuesday, Jan. 31, game between Sioux Falls Lincoln and Watertown was forced to move after junior JT Rock broke the rim with a powerful two-handed dunk. Rock is committed to play at Iowa State.
Hull was a five-time 50-goal scorer, led the NHL in goalscoring seven times, twice won the Hart Trophy and was voted a First-Team All-Star on the left wing 10 times.
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Grand Rapids Saturday, Jan. 28.