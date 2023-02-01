99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
Athletics: Booster meeting set for noon

The Brainerd Warriors Sports Boosters meet most Thursdays during the school year.

brainerd-sports-boosters.jpg
February 01, 2023 05:57 PM
The Brainerd Sports Boosters will hold its weekly luncheon noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Brainerd American Legion on Front Street.

The group will host the Brainerd Warriors wrestling team as well as celebrate this week’s Athlete of the Week Calia Chaney of the Warriors girls’ Alpine ski team.

