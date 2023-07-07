Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Athletics: Brainerd Trap places 25th at MSHSL Championships

Recap of the Brainerd Trap Shooting season.

The Brainerd Trap Team
The Brainerd Trap Team at the MSHSL Championships Friday, June 23, in Prior Lake.
Submitted Photo
Today at 8:53 PM

The Brainerd Trap Team finished fourth out of 43 teams in the state championships which were held Wednesday, June 14, in Alexandria.

Brainerd scored a 477 out of 500 with Torsten Roscoe leading the way with 50 straight rounds hit. Arlo Biermaier, Ben Korhonen, Zach Day, Max Miles and Carson Mankowski all hit 25 rounds in a row.

Zach Day in the MSHSL Championship
Zach Day shoots his gun at the MSHSL Championships Friday, June 23, in Prior Lake.
Submitted photo

Brainerd had 19 athletes shoot above their season average. The 477 score qualified the Warriors to the Minnesota State High School League Championships at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.

At the MSHSL Championships which were held on Friday, June 23, Brainerd finished 25th out of 40 teams.

Roscoe and Day led the way with 50 straight rounds hit while Arlo Biermeier hit 25 rounds in a row.

Brainerd finished the season with 13,059 points which was third in Class 3A, Conference 5.

Torsten Roscoe shoots at the MSHSL Championships
Torsten Roscoe shoots his gun at the MSHSL Championships Friday, June 23, in Prior Lake.
Submitted photo

Get Local

Must Reads
