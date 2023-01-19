Athletics: CLC’s Burch honored again
The Central Lakes College Raiders's Anthony Burch was honored by MCAC.
BRAINERD — Anthony AJ Burch was once again named the Northern Division Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
The sophomore point guard was 12-of-22 from the field and 8-of-8 from the line to score 36 points in two MCAC North Division wins last week. He added 10 rebounds, 17 assists and four steals.
Burch is currently fifth in the conference with a 40.6% shooting percentage from 3-point. He leads the Conference in assists with 6.9 per game and is third with a 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Teammate TJ Kornbaum leads the conference with 10.3 rebounds per game.
