Athletics: Lakes Country Triathlon back in action this weekend

BRAINERD — For Melissa Goble, the Lakes Country Triathlon is just the beginning.

The 39-year-old and 2002 Brainerd High School graduate will be one of the many participants in the Lakes Country Triathlon at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Goble is using the triathlon to prepare for the Ironman she will participate in on Sept. 16 in Cambridge, Maryland.

“I’m using it as kind of a trial, so I can get used to doing Ironman,” Goble said. “I’m going to try and get used to transitions and stuff. I’m looking forward to how it feels and putting it all together in a race mode. I figured that I’d do it since it’s a local race and I know a lot of people doing it.”

The race begins and ends at Whipple Beach at the intersection of North Clearwater Road and Oakwood Drive.

After a 0.25-mile swim, athletes start a 13.6-mile bike ride which starts on the east end turn heading south on Oakwood Drive. Bikers turn right on Cedar Scenic Drive for a half mile which turns into Bass Lake Road. They’ll make a left turn on 120th Street SW for 3.5 miles, a right turn on County Road 18, a left on Highway 77 heading east, make a left on Inglewood Drive, before a right on Clearwater Road to finish.

Once the bike is put down, athletes run the final 3.2 miles which covers Memorywood Drive, Travine Way and Michelle Circle before making it back on Oakwood Drive to finish where there will be an inflatable finish line marker.

When Goble participates in the Ironman in September she’ll swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run 26.2 miles.

Last year, the Lakes Country Triathlon was won by Josh Blankenheim of Duluth in the male division and Sara Carlson of Brainerd in the female division.

Goble said she trained six days a week for the triathlon.

“Typically in a day, I’ll do a swim and a bike or a swim and a run,” she said. “Then, one day I’ll have a long bike followed by a short run and then a short bike followed by a long run.”

Despite it being Goble’s first time in the Lakes Country Triathlon, she’s competed in marathons, ultra-marathons and a long rollerblade race in the past.

“When I was a senior in high school I did the triathlon (through the school),” she said. “Then I focused more on marathons and running. The last few years I’ve been switching it up. I did an ultra-marathon and did a long rollerblade race out in Georgia. I just like to challenge myself with new events and new expierences.”

The Kiwanis Kids Triahtlon is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Whipple Beach. Children ages 5-9 participate in a 25-yard swim, a two-mile bike ride and a one-mile run while ages 10-14 compete in a 50-yard swim, four-mile bike ride and a two-mile run.

Lakes Country Triathlon 2023

When: Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Whipple Beach

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.