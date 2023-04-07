Athletics: Liftathon fundraiser winners announced

BRAINERD — Ninety-eight Brainerd students in grades 9-12 raised over $15,000 in the 33rd annual Sertoma Sunrise Warrior Liftathon in March at the Brainerd High School weight room.

Funds were raised for charitable organizations and those in need in the Brainerd area. Participants were divided into nine fundraising teams with 10-12 lifters per team.

The Sertoma Club recognizes the top two fundraising teams, the top male and female Liftathon Most Pounds Per Ounce winners, as well as any five times participants.

Junior Dylan Gross was the boys’ MPPO winner and senior Brenna Deason repeated as the girls’ MPPO winner.

Junior Peter Yeager competes in the Sunrise Sertoma Warrior Lifthathon Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Brainerd High School.<br/><br/> Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Seniors Anika Aho, Ella Anderson, Deason, Caleb Lange and Malina Schiller participated in the Liftathon in each of the five years that they were eligible for the competition.

The top two fundraising teams and their Sertoma captains:

First place:

Anika Aho, Brenna Deason, Cooper Katzenberger, Ava Loney, Grace Loney, Chloe Patrick, Autumn Schiller, Malina Schiller, Noah Smith, Derron Tumpkin, Mitchell Wind. Captained by Scott Parsons.

Second place:

Kayli Dorn, Beau Erickson, Drew Haakonson, Dylan Gross, John Hagen, Savanna Hanson, Albert Karpeh, Caleb Lange, Nolan Langerman, Brooke Mulholland, Ty Nelson. Captained by Jim Haakonson and Peg Langer.