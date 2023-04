BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors junior Brandon Stark was named a Central Lakes Conference Performer of the Week.

The sprinter for the Warriors track and field team won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and was a member of the first-place 4x200 relay during the Warrior Quadrangular last week. His winning 400 dash time of 50.1 is ranked one of the fastest in the state so far.