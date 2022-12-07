Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Baseball: Filippi signs with BSU

Little Falls senior will be a Beaver after graduation.

Baseball signs his letter of intent.
Little Falls Flyer senior Hudson Filippi celebrates with his parents after signing his NCAA National Letter of Intent Friday, Dec. 2, at Little Falls High School to continue his baseball career at Bemidji State University.
Contributed photo
December 07, 2022 07:27 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LITTLE FALLS — Little Falls Flyer senior baseball player Hudson Filippi signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Bemidji State University during a signing ceremony Friday, Dec. 2, at Little Falls High School.

Flippi is the son of Larry and Tammy Filippi of Little Falls.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSLITTLE FALLS FLYERSBASEBALL
What to read next
Smith_Cole.jpg
Sports
Hockey: Smith, Archibald NHL updates
Former Warriors in the NHL.
December 19, 2022 03:23 PM
Pohlkamp_Eric.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Pohlkamp registers hat trick
Erik Pohlkamp is playing for the United States in the World Junior A Challenge.
December 16, 2022 08:58 PM