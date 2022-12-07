Baseball: Filippi signs with BSU
Little Falls senior will be a Beaver after graduation.
LITTLE FALLS — Little Falls Flyer senior baseball player Hudson Filippi signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Bemidji State University during a signing ceremony Friday, Dec. 2, at Little Falls High School.
Flippi is the son of Larry and Tammy Filippi of Little Falls.
