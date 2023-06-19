Baseball: Harvest holds 7th annual Father-Son event

ST. MATHIAS — Forty players played in the seventh annual father-son game hosted by the St. Mathias Harvest Sunday, June 18, at the St. Mathias Park.

They played three games with one run being the difference in each game.

“Those kids play hard out there and they put a spark in their dads,” said Neil Sather, who organized the event. “A lot of the dads don't have the energy, but everyone who came from cities wants to come back next year because they say it’s the most fun they have all year.”

Of the 40 players, Sather estimated 12 came from the Twin Cities to play in the father-son game.

The St. Mathias Harvest is a 50-plus baseball team which was started in 2013. In 2016, Sather got the idea to do a father-son event after going to one with his son in Phoenix, Arizona.

“That’s a major league event,” Sather said. “I went with my boys back in 2003 and the guy we beat in the championship had two World Series rings and that’s how competitive it is. Other guys wanted to participate in that, so I thought why not do it here. I volunteered to put it together and that’s how it started.”

1 / 40: Shane Zilka in green gets to third as Aaron Jenkins in gold tries to get him out Sunday, June 18, 2023, during the St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 Father/Son baseball tournament on Father's Day at St. Mathias. 2 / 40: Catcher Luca Magnan watches as Radar Pogatchnik hits the ball Sunday, June 18, 2023, during the St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 Father/Son baseball tournament on Father's Day at St. Mathias. 3 / 40: Pitcher Paul Jenkins throws to first Sunday, June 18, 2023, during the St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 Father/Son baseball tournament on Father's Day at St. Mathias. 4 / 40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias. 5 / 40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias. 6 / 40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Sather added it’s not just sons that have played in the event, but also daughters.

“Last year, we had a girl playing and she wasn’t the worst player out there,” Sather said. “But we’ve had several girls play.”

Billy Tautges threw out the first pitch which has become tradition at the father-son game in St. Mathias. Sather also said the food went quickly.

“We went through 45 burgers before the last game was over,” he said. “We spoil them. Another thing we started a few years ago was throwing out the first pitch. A few years ago we had the president of the park and this year it was Billy Tautges who did a lot of work on the diamond in the 1980s when it first started. There are a lot of fans there during the father-son game.”

