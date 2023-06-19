Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball: Harvest holds 7th annual Father-Son event

The St. Mathias Harvest hosted their seventh father-son baseball tournament Sunday, June 18

batter swinging.
Catcher Luca Magnan watches as Radar Pogatchnik hits the ball Sunday, June 18, 2023, during the St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 Father/Son baseball tournament on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Today at 3:20 PM

ST. MATHIAS — Forty players played in the seventh annual father-son game hosted by the St. Mathias Harvest Sunday, June 18, at the St. Mathias Park.

They played three games with one run being the difference in each game.

“Those kids play hard out there and they put a spark in their dads,” said Neil Sather, who organized the event. “A lot of the dads don't have the energy, but everyone who came from cities wants to come back next year because they say it’s the most fun they have all year.”

More from Conrad

Of the 40 players, Sather estimated 12 came from the Twin Cities to play in the father-son game.

The St. Mathias Harvest is a 50-plus baseball team which was started in 2013. In 2016, Sather got the idea to do a father-son event after going to one with his son in Phoenix, Arizona.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a major league event,” Sather said. “I went with my boys back in 2003 and the guy we beat in the championship had two World Series rings and that’s how competitive it is. Other guys wanted to participate in that, so I thought why not do it here. I volunteered to put it together and that’s how it started.”

Shane Zilka in green gets to third as Aaron Jenkins in gold tries to get him out Sunday, June 18, 2023, during the St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 Father/Son baseball tournament on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
1/40: Shane Zilka in green gets to third as Aaron Jenkins in gold tries to get him out Sunday, June 18, 2023, during the St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 Father/Son baseball tournament on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
batter swinging.
2/40: Catcher Luca Magnan watches as Radar Pogatchnik hits the ball Sunday, June 18, 2023, during the St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 Father/Son baseball tournament on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
Pitcher throws to first.
3/40: Pitcher Paul Jenkins throws to first Sunday, June 18, 2023, during the St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 Father/Son baseball tournament on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
4/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
5/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
6/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
7/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
8/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
9/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
10/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
11/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
12/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
13/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
14/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
15/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
16/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
17/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
18/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
19/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
20/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
21/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
22/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
23/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
24/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
25/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
26/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
27/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
28/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
29/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
30/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
31/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
32/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
33/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
34/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
35/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
36/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
37/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
38/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
39/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.
40/40: The St. Mathias Harvest over-50 and over-60 baseball teams host a Father/Son tournament Sunday, June 18, 2023, on Father's Day at St. Mathias.

Sather added it’s not just sons that have played in the event, but also daughters.

“Last year, we had a girl playing and she wasn’t the worst player out there,” Sather said. “But we’ve had several girls play.”

Billy Tautges threw out the first pitch which has become tradition at the father-son game in St. Mathias. Sather also said the food went quickly.

“We went through 45 burgers before the last game was over,” he said. “We spoil them. Another thing we started a few years ago was throwing out the first pitch. A few years ago we had the president of the park and this year it was Billy Tautges who did a lot of work on the diamond in the 1980s when it first started. There are a lot of fans there during the father-son game.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Started at the Dispatch in June of 2019.
What To Read Next
Ellen Lange races in a heat race on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Lange grabs 1st win as a teenager
June 19, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Nick Anderson
Sports
MLB: Anderson watch
June 15, 2023 09:16 PM
062021.s.dnt.GrandmasLRB14.jpg
Minnesota
Smoke expected to moderate in time for Grandma’s Marathon events in Duluth
June 15, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ellen Lange races in a heat race on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Lange grabs 1st win as a teenager
June 19, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
batter swinging.
Sports
Baseball: Harvest holds 7th annual Father-Son event
June 19, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
photos of paddlers honoring soldiers
Local
Veterans voyage the Mississippi River to Stop Soldier Suicide
June 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
A firefighter putting water on a wildfire.
Local
Wildfire along the Pine River burns 5 acres
June 18, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier