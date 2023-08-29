6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Baseball: Harvest keep racking up wins

The St. Mathias Harvest results from the weekend.

BD-Baseball Graph.jpg
Today at 10:42 PM

Todd Vanek recorded four hits and a win on the mound for the over 50 St. Mathias Harvest as they swept the St. Michael Angels Sunday, Aug. 27.

Vanek tossed a four-hitter as the Harvest won Game One 5-1. Rob Veith earned the win in Game Two as the Harvest tallied a 8-4 victory.

Shon Roberts, JB Bassett and Steve Athman each recorded three hits. George Weber, Scott Boser and Veith each registered two hits.

The over 50 Harvest final home game is Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Brooklyn Center Dodgers.

The over 60 St. Mathias Harvest recorded a pair of wins against the St. Michael Angels Saturday, Aug. 26.

Charlie Weber got the win in Game One and Paul Jenkins earned the win in Game Two.

Terry Brink tallied five hits to up his average to .688. Steve Athman also recorded five hits while Zeke Zilka got three hits.

The over 60 Harvest play the Shakopee Bandits Saturday, Sept. 9.

By  Theresa Bourke