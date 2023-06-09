99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Harvest open season with split

The St. Mathias Harvest is an over-60 amateur baseball team.

Today at 8:56 AM

ROBBINSDALE — The St. Mathias Harvest over-60 team opened the season with a 9-2 victory at the Robbinsdale Pontoons before dropping the nightcap 13-3.

Charlie Weber got the win in the opener. George Weber suffered the loss in Game Two.

Terry Brink finished with four hits followed by Doc Prosapio, George Weber and Neil Sather each with three hits.

The Harvest will next play in an over-50 doubleheader Sunday, June 11 followed by a Father/Son game June 18 at St. Mathias.

