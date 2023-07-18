6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Harvest split over weekend

The St. Mathias Harvest played a pair of games against St. Michael.

Today at 11:31 AM

ST. MICHAEL — Paul Jenkins and the St. Matthias Harvest over 60 baseball team split a pair of games Sunday, July 16, against St. Michael.

The Harvest dropped the opener 5-4 before rebounding with a 9-7 Game Two victory.

Jenkins pitched both games with Charlie Weber getting the save in the nightcap.

Terry Brink, and Neil Sather each had five hits while Jenkins, Jim Stott, Gary Thompson and Gerald Zilka each finished with three hits.

The Harvest will next play July 23 at Apple Valley.

