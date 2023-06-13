Baseball: Harvest splits with Savage

SAVAGE — The Harvest Over-50 team split with Savage June 11.

Savage scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a 5-4 Game One victory. Charlie Weber suffered the loss on the mound.

Scott Schmidt earned the win in the 11-7 Game Two victory.

Terry Brink, Schmidt, Frank Weber and Kevin Tschida all had three hits.

The Harvest will host its annual Father/Son event Sunday, June 18 at St. Mathias Ball Field.