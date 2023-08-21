Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Over 60 Harvest wins 2

The St. Mathias Harvest results from the weekend

The over 60 St. Mathias Harvest grabbed two wins against the Robbinsdale Twins Pontoon Saturday, Aug. 19.

Charlie Weber threw a three-hitter to help the Harvest win Game One 3-2. Sev Poser followed it by allowing just three hits in the Harvest’s 7-2 win in Game Two.

Terry Brink recorded five hits and improved his average to .654. Zeke Zilka tallied two hits.

The Harvest host the St. Michael Angels at noon Saturday, Aug. 26.

The over 50 Harvest split a doubleheader with the Crystal Cubs Sunday, Aug. 20.

Todd Vanek earned the win in a 9-1 victory for the Harvest in Game One. Scott Boser pitched the 4-1 loss for St. Mathias in Game Two.

Terry Brink and Vanek led the offense with three hits apiece. Shon Roberts, Rob Veith, George Weber and Kevin Tschida each wrapped two hits.

The Harvest host the St. Michael Angels at noon Sunday, Aug. 27.

