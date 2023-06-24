Baseball: Quick enjoying last season overseas

Mason Quick is back in Austria playing baseball.

The 27-year-old Pillager High School graduate in his third summer playing overseas. He spent 2019 in Germany, last year in east Austria and is currently in western Austria near the Switzerland border.

This season, Quick plays for the Feldkirch Cardinals in the Second Bundesliga league. He’s played in nine games with 11 hits and a .458 average. He’s ripped four doubles, recorded four RBIs and scored seven runs.

On the mound, Quick has pitched in three games and posted a 3.50 ERA in 12 innings pitched.

“I’ve been playing pretty well,” Quick said. “I can’t complain with how I’m hitting or pitching.”

Quick arrived in Austria in April and the season for him runs until September. The league Quick plays this summer has playoffs, which is something the league he played in last year didn’t have.

“It’s roughly the same as last year, just there’s a couple of more games and playoffs this year,” Quick said.

Another change for Quick is he is one of the oldest players on the Cardinals as compared to last year, when he was one of the youngest.

Mason Quick in the field playing for the Feldkirch Cardinals in Austria. Contributed

“It’s been a complete flip from being the young guy to now being on a team that’s very young,” he said. “I get to hang out with a lot more of my teammates outside of practice. We are able to go hit extra because they don’t have families and what not, so that’s been a plus. There’s also a lot more coaching involved and helping them with their swing and mechanics.”

Last year, Quick played for the Rohrbach Crazy Geese in Austria. He hit for a .447 average in 18 games and 62 plate appearances. He tallied 21 hits, four doubles, one triple and one home run. He led the team in RBIs with 21 and slugged .638 with an on base percentage of .581 which led to a team-leading 1.212 OPS.

On the mound, Quick pitched 22 innings which was second on the team. He compiled a 6.68 ERA with 17 strikeouts.

In 2019, Quick played for the Raiffeisen Wolfe in the German second league. In 24 games with Raiffeisen Wolfe, Quick hit .247 with 18 hits, two doubles and 10 RBIs.

Quick said he chose to go back to Austria after he met someone who had played with the Cardinals last year.

“He said it was awesome,” Quick said. “I also wanted to live near the Alps which was a big thing.”

When he’s not playing baseball Quick loves to go on hikes in the Alps and visit the west side of Austria.

“Today, I went on a five-hour hike and there are a couple of lakes that I’ll bike to,” Quick said. “I workout a lot and help coach some of the youth programs around the city that are a part of the club, so I stay pretty busy.”

He enjoys the sometimes eight-hour rides to games because he gets to soak in the sights of another country.

After high school, Quick played college baseball at Valley City State and was on the club team for Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Quick said he’s seen himself improve on the diamond over the last three years playing overseas.

“I’ve gotten stronger,” Quick said. “As I’ve aged I’ve gotten smarter and more mentally tough. I’ve made everything more and more simple. The more I play the shorter my swing becomes. I’ve tried to make everything as simple as possible just to make it more consistent.”

Quick said this is probably the last summer he will spend abroad playing baseball. He added he loved that he got to live out his dream of getting paid to play baseball.

“It’s my last year as a full time player since I am a teacher as well,” Quick said. “This is my third year playing overseas and I am more used to it now. Going in this year, I knew what the expectations were, but I love it. I’m a huge history nerd, so I love going to castles or seeing the old World War I and II monuments. The culture aspect is awesome and to say that I’ve lived in Europe and had my apartment paid for because I play baseball is awesome, plus I’m living out my childhood dream of playing ball as my job.”

One of the lessons Quick takes from his time playing in Europe is breaking out of his shell.

“My first plane ride ever was to go play in Germany,” Quick said. “I’ve just been able to stretch myself and grow and mature. I’ve adapted and learned about different cultures which is the biggest thing.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

