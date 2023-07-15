Boys Basketball: Brainerd great Rodney Skoog passes away at 87

Rodney Skoog may not have been as famous as his big brother, Whitey, but he was unquestionably a distinguished athlete, teacher and coach.

The 87-year-old died Sunday, July 9, in North Branch after a battle with dementia.

While Whitey Skoog graduated from Brainerd and went on to become a three-time All-Big Ten basketball selection at the University of Minnesota and later helped the Minneapolis Lakers win three NBA championships, Rodney gained distinction as a co-captain and starting guard for the 1953-54 Brainerd Warrior boys basketball team that won the then-one-class state tournament championship.

Rodney gained acclaim for launching shots equivalent to today’s 3-pointers (Minnesota didn’t institute the 3-point line until the 1987-88 season). And he and teammate Roger Adair were known to heave long outlet passes down the court to start the famous Brainerd fast break.

The 1953-54 Warriors were a deadly combination of run and gun offense, front-court strength and full-court pressure. They ran opponents into the ground and were devastating near the hoop where the likes of Jon Jelacic, Jim Guin and Ken Wasnie punished foes.

Brainerd's state tournament victories were by a combined four points, nipping Red Wing 56-55 in the quarterfinals, Austin 57-56 in the semifinals and Bemidji 49-47 in the final. Skoog scored 19 points as the Warriors edged Bemidji for the state title.

In his Brainerd athletic career, Skoog won eight letters in basketball, baseball and track and field. He was the leading scorer on the state championship basketball team and was named all-state. Rodney was named to all-conference, all-district and all-region basketball teams.

After graduation from Brainerd, Skoog attended the University of Minnesota where he played basketball for one season and was a Williams Scholar. In February of 1956, he entered the U.S. Army where he became a sergeant in the armored tank division. He later served in the National Guard.

After serving in the army, Rodney attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter where he started for two seasons for Whitey, who was the Gusties’ head coach. At Gustavus, he received his bachelor of science degree in physical education and science and later obtained his master’s degree in science from Mankato State University.

Rodney went on to teach physical education and health and coached various sports in the Mounds View School District for more than 30 years.

In 1973, Rodney and his wife, Sandra, purchased a farm in Forest Lake and the family ran a dairy farm.

Rodney and his wife spent many of their retirement years traveling throughout the country in their fifth wheel camper. They were members of the Minnesota Christian Campers Association. Rodney was an avid bicyclist riding thousands of miles including trips from the Atlantic to the Pacific and from Canada to Florida.

In 1998, Skoog was inducted into the Warriors Athletic Hall of Fame. A year later, he was selected to the Brainerd Dispatch All-Century Boys Basketball Team.

A celebration of Rodney’s life is scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Radisson Road Baptist Church, 13627 Radisson Rd. N.E., Ham Lake. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. He will be buried in a committal service with military honors at noon Monday, July 17, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley near Little Falls.