Clay Target: CLC wins conference

BRAINERD — With a1,568 total score, the Central Lakes Conference Raiders won the 1A Conference 4 title this spring.

CLC bettered Bethany Lutheran College, Ferris State University, University of North Dakota, Pine Technical and Community College, Williston State College and the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

On the men’s side, CLC finished with three shooters in the top 10 of the conference.

Jacob Dobson of Pillager finished third in the High Gun standings. Carter Soens of Brainerd placed fifth and Kyle Peterson of Norwood Young America finished seventh.

On the women’s side, two Raider females earned spots on the top 10.

Viola Reddick of Pine River-Backus finished third in the standings and Katie Ellstrom of Crosslake was seventh.

We had a really good spring with a lot of improvement over the fall,” Raiders head coach Robb Kolodziej said. “Our shooters showed great resilience in poor weather conditions. The entire coaching staff (Mike Hammer, Steven Weagle, Nikki Shoutz, Mark Robideaux) are all very proud of not only the performance but the growth in sport and spirit. The team finished first in our conference ahead of local rivals UMD, Pine Tech and UND as well as several other midwestern teams.”