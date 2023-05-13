99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Clay Target: CLC wins conference

The Central Lakes College Clay Target Team finished its spring 2023 season.

image (7).png
Viola Reddick
Contributed photo
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — With a1,568 total score, the Central Lakes Conference Raiders won the 1A Conference 4 title this spring.

CLC bettered Bethany Lutheran College, Ferris State University, University of North Dakota, Pine Technical and Community College, Williston State College and the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

On the men’s side, CLC finished with three shooters in the top 10 of the conference.

JacobDobson.png
Jacob Dobson
Contributed photo

Jacob Dobson of Pillager finished third in the High Gun standings. Carter Soens of Brainerd placed fifth and Kyle Peterson of Norwood Young America finished seventh.

iCarter Soens).png
Carter Soens
Contributed photo

On the women’s side, two Raider females earned spots on the top 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

KylePeterson.png
Kyle Peterson
Contributed photo

Viola Reddick of Pine River-Backus finished third in the standings and Katie Ellstrom of Crosslake was seventh.

KatieEllstrom.png
Katie Ellstrom
Contributed photo

We had a really good spring with a lot of improvement over the fall,” Raiders head coach Robb Kolodziej said. “Our shooters showed great resilience in poor weather conditions. The entire coaching staff (Mike Hammer, Steven Weagle, Nikki Shoutz, Mark Robideaux) are all very proud of not only the performance but the growth in sport and spirit. The team finished first in our conference ahead of local rivals UMD, Pine Tech and UND as well as several other midwestern teams.”

What To Read Next
Tautges-Emma.JPG
Sports
College Softball: Tautges, Austin honored by MCAC
May 12, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
erholtz2.JPG
Sports
College athletics: Former Warrior Erholtz honored
May 12, 2023 11:37 AM
Brett Hague
Sports
College Track and Field: SJU’s Hague honored for second week
May 12, 2023 11:00 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Malachi Ervasti
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Ervasti ‘a natural sprinter’ for BHV
May 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Genevieve Birkeland
Prep
Female Area Athlete of Week: Birkeland setting the tone for Pequot Lakes
May 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Powerlinewidth.jpg
Local
New powerline corridor would cut through the lakes area
May 11, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Brainerd High School Aquatics Center Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Local
BHS aquatic center to open for public use
May 11, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke