College athletics: Former Warrior Erholtz honored

COLCHESTER, Vermont. -- A record seven St. Michael's College senior student-athletes earned the Roger F. Keleher '15 Award, the Department of Athletics' oldest annual accolade, during a senior ceremony in Alliot Student Center.

The Keleher Award has recognized outstanding scholar-athletes of the College's graduating class who maintain high scholastic averages since 1954.

Former Brainerd Warrior Grace Erholtz of women's cross country and Nordic skiing was named one of those award winners.

Erholtz is a 3.99 student as a history and secondary education double major, with a minor in literature. She competed for four years on both the women's cross country and Nordic skiing teams while serving three years as softball manager, regularly scoring on the running trails as a senior and holding two years of Nordic skiing captaincy. Erholtz worked as a writing coach and participated with the Student Athlete-Advisory Committee (SAAC), Her Campus, Model United Nations and the College's string orchestra. During the last two years, she completed internships in strength and conditioning and with head coach Molly Peters, aiding the latter's fight for equal rights for female athletes. Erholtz is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma (college athlete), Delta Epsilon Sigma (Catholic colleges), Kappa Delta Pi (education), Phi Alpha Theta (history) and Phi Beta Kappa (liberal arts & sciences). She has landed on the NE10 Academic Honor Roll every semester and on the United States Collegiate Ski Coaches Association (USCSCA) National Collegiate All-Academic Ski Team each year, and claimed a trio of D2 ADA Academic Achievement Awards.