College Baseball: 5 Raiders honored by MCAC

BRAINERD — Noah Cekalla secured two spots and four of his Central Lakes College Raider teammates were also named to the Central All-Division team by the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

Cekalla was a first-team pitcher for the Central Division as well as a first-team catcher. He helped the Raiders to a 16-14 overall record. He pitched in eight games with six starts and finished with a 5-1 record and a 4.15 ERA over 43.1 innings pitched. He allowed 20 earned runs on 41 hits and eight walks. He struck out 48 for a 9.97 strikeouts per 9-inning ratio.

At the plate, Cekalla hit .391 with 25 total hits. Six went for doubles. He drove in nine runs and scored 10 times himself.

Among outfielders, CLC’s Adam Braun made the first team and Mason Argir landed a spot on the second team.

Braun hit .342 with 25 hits, eight doubles, one triple and a team-high four home runs. He drove in 24 runs and scored 20 times. He owned a .474 on-base percentage and a .644 slugging percentage.

Argir hit .316 with two doubles and two home runs. He drove in 20 runs and scored 16 times. He owned a .398 on-base percentage and a .418 slugging percentage.

In the infield, Beau Lepel and Riley Rauch were third-team all-division.

Lepel, a freshman, hit .333 with seven doubles, a triple and a home run. He finished with 20 RBIs and 18 runs with a .451 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage.

Rauch finished with a .333 batting average, .388 on-base percentage and a .433 slugging percentage. He posted seven doubles, 13 RBIs and 13 runs scored.