College Baseball: Former Raiders coach named head coach at Upper Iowa

FAYETTE, Iowa — Upper Iowa University’s Vice President for Athletics Rick Hartzell announced Southland graduate and former Central Lakes College head coach, Brian Voigt, is stepping into the role as head baseball coach.

Voigt continues his tenure with Upper Iowa after coming to UIU as an assistant coach in January of 2023.

“Brian has been with the baseball coaching staff for six months,” Hartzell said in a press release. “His progression and guidance as the assistant coach in a short amount of time was impressive, making this a great hire for UIU Athletics. I am confident in his ability to continue leading our student-athletes to academic excellence in the classroom and athletic success on the diamond. Brian will make a great head of the program, helping Peacock baseball continue rising to new levels of growth.”

Voigt took over the reins of Peacock baseball after Jeremy Ische relocated to his alma mater, Southwest Minnesota State University, as the head baseball coach.

“We have a very talented roster with a lot of high-character young men,” Voigt said. “I am excited to continue building upon the program that Jeremy Ische and other coaches before him have developed. I believe in a culture that is built on family and community strength. We will bring respect, competitiveness and toughness each day to strive for excellence on and off the field.”

Prior to becoming a Peacock, Voigt spent six years as the head baseball coach at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Voigt led the Raiders to 80 wins over six seasons including a record of 42-29 over the last two years.

Voigt was named the 2022 MCAC Central Division Coach of the Year after leading the Raiders to a 28-15 record, establishing the second-most wins in school history. The Raiders won the MCAC Central Division for the first time since 2001.

Following a successful regular season, they earned a two-seed for the Region 13 Tournament, going 2-0 and qualifying for the final four weekend.

Prior to his time with the Raiders, Voigt spent two years as an assistant coach at Northern State University, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where he served as the outfield coach and assisted with hitting and pitching. The Wolves qualified for the NSIC Tournament both years, finishing fourth in 2015 and fifth in 2016.

Before working at Northern State, Voigt served as the assistant coach at Riverland Community College for the 2013 and 2014 seasons, helping guide the team to an overall 50-18 mark. He managed the pitching staff at RCC and the team was in the top 10 for team ERA in both seasons.

Brian Voigt

Voigt played baseball collegiately and earned All-American First Team honors at Riverland Community College as a shortstop and pitcher, leading the team to the NJCAA III World Series and helping set the win record with 37 victories in 2009. He set individual records at the plate in doubles (17), triples (7), home runs (16), and RBIs (60). On the mound, he registered an ERA of 0.53 and recorded a no-hitter in 2009.

Later in his career he transferred to Augustana University, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and was a two-year starter as a third baseman and pitcher. He was a member of the first team to qualify for the NCAA Central Region Tournament and posted back-to-back 30-win seasons.

Voigt notched a career batting average of .284 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 RBIs. He threw 62 innings in 17 appearances on the mound, posting an ERA of 3.77. Voigt also played on a team of collegiate athletes in Europe for USA Athletes International in 2009. The team went 5-1 in Amsterdam, Belgium and France including a second-place finish at the prestigious Rouen 76 Tournament in Rouen, France.

Voigt earned his bachelor’s degree in sport management from Augustana.

“I would like to thank Rick Hartzell for this opportunity to lead the Peacock baseball program, as well as Coach Ische for introducing me to the Upper Iowa family this past year,” Voigt said. “I would like to thank the entire UIU athletic department for welcoming me to Fayette and to the alumni that have already reached out regarding the future of the program.”

