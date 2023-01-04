99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
College Baseball: Raiders' Cekalla earns Gold Glove

The Central Lakes College Raiders' Noah Cekalla was awarded the Gold Glove for his defensive play last year.

Noah Cekalla
Noah Cekalla
By Dispatch staff report
January 04, 2023 04:00 PM
BRAINERD — Central Lakes College’s Noah Cekalla was awarded the 2022 NJCAA Division III ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award recently.

The Raiders pitcher finished with a fielding percentage of .992 to earn the award. He was one of just nine players to earn the award and one of just two from Minnesota. Itasca’s Cade Marquardt was the other.

Cekalla was a freshman on last year’s Raiders team that finished 28-15.

The Pierz High School graduate played in 35 games. He recorded 104 putouts, 13 assists and just one error. He helped turn two double plays.

On the mound, he posted a 7-2 record with a 2.93 ERA in 60.1 innings pitched. He struck out 63 and walked 25.

At the plate, he batted .345 with a .420 on-base percentage and a .494 slugging percentage. He finished with 30 hits, four doubles and three home runs to go with 23 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

