College Baseball: Raiders get home sweep of Fergus
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Minnesota State Fergus Falls Tuesday, April 18.
BRAINERD — Ivan Villa was 4-for-7 with a home run and a double over both games of a doubleheader as the Central Lakes College Raiders picked up two wins against M-State Fergus Falls in their home opener Tuesday, April 18.
Noah Cekella threw a complete game shutout in Game One with 11 strikeouts as the Raiders won 5-0.
Rylee Rauch was 3-3 in Game One with a double and two RBIs while Leo Villa added two hits.
Turner Locken finished 3-3 with a double in two RBIs in Game Two as the Raiders ripped 15 hits en route to a 10-3 victory.
Luis Diaz picked up the win as he went six innings while striking out nine and giving up three runs.
Beau Lepel and Mason Argir both went 2-3 for the Raiders who improved to 2-0 in the Central Division and 11-6 overall.
Game One
Fergus Falls 0 3 1
Central Lakes 5 11 0
WP: Noah Cekalla. LP: Brett Englemeyer. 2B: CLC-Rylee Rauch, Adam Braun.
Game Two
Fergus Falls 3 6 1
Central Lakes 10 15 1
WP: Luis Diaz. LP: Aidan O’Brien. 2B: CLC-Ivan Villa, Noah Cekalla, Beau Lepel. HR: CLC-Ivan Villa. Division: CLC 2-0. Overall: CLC 11-6. Next: hosts Itasca (2) 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
