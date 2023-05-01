College Baseball: Raiders rally for split
The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Ridgewater Sunday, April 30.
BRAINERD — Beau Lepel homered and finished 2-4 with two RBIs for the Central Lakes College Raiders in a 6-4 Game One loss to Ridgewater Saturday, April 29.
The Raiders rallied to win Game Two 12-11 thanks to a four-run seventh inning.
Erubiel Ozuna went 3-4 with a walk, double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Noah Cekalla finished 3-5 with an RBI and secured the win in relief. He pitched one inning and allowed one run on two hits.
Also in Game Two, Mason Argir went 2-4 with an RBI and two runs. Beau Lepel and Alonso BaCame both doubled and drove in two runs and scored. Adam Draun went 2-4 with an RBI and a run and Jack Thorn scored twice.
In Game One, Cekalla finished 2-3 with two runs and Thorn and Bacame both drove in a run for CLC.
Luis Diaz suffered the loss. He allowed six runs on seven hits and five walks. He struck out six in 5.1 innings.
Game One
Ridgewater 6 7 2
Central Lakes 4 7 1
WP: Jack Howard. LP: Luis Diaz. 2B: CLC-Noah Cekalla, Ivan Villa, Alonso Bacame. HR: CLC-Beau Lepel.
Game Two
Ridgewater 11 15 1
Central Lakes 12 15 0
WP: Noah Cekalla. LP: Tanner Olson. 2B: CLC-Erubiel Ozuna, Beau Lepel, Alonso Bacame. Division: CLC 4-2. Overall: CLC 15-8. Next: Central Lakes at Anoka-Ramsey 3 p.m. Monday, May 1 (2).
