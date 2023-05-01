College Baseball: Raiders rally for split

BRAINERD — Beau Lepel homered and finished 2-4 with two RBIs for the Central Lakes College Raiders in a 6-4 Game One loss to Ridgewater Saturday, April 29.

The Raiders rallied to win Game Two 12-11 thanks to a four-run seventh inning.

Erubiel Ozuna went 3-4 with a walk, double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Noah Cekalla finished 3-5 with an RBI and secured the win in relief. He pitched one inning and allowed one run on two hits.

Also in Game Two, Mason Argir went 2-4 with an RBI and two runs. Beau Lepel and Alonso BaCame both doubled and drove in two runs and scored. Adam Draun went 2-4 with an RBI and a run and Jack Thorn scored twice.

In Game One, Cekalla finished 2-3 with two runs and Thorn and Bacame both drove in a run for CLC.

Luis Diaz suffered the loss. He allowed six runs on seven hits and five walks. He struck out six in 5.1 innings.

Game One

Ridgewater 6 7 2

Central Lakes 4 7 1

WP: Jack Howard. LP: Luis Diaz. 2B: CLC-Noah Cekalla, Ivan Villa, Alonso Bacame. HR: CLC-Beau Lepel.

Game Two

Ridgewater 11 15 1

Central Lakes 12 15 0