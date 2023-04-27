College Baseball: Raiders rough up Fergus Falls
The Central Lakes College Raiders traveled to Fergus Falls Wednesday, April 26.
FERGUS FALLS — An 18-run third inning in Game Two helped the Central Lakes College Raiders to a Central Division sweep of Minnesota State Community and Technical College Wednesday, April 26.
In Game One, Ben Dornseif, pitched three scoreless innings of relief to score the extra-inning 10-7 victory.
Noah Cekalla finished 3-5 with two RBIs. He drove in Adam Braun for the game’s final run. Braun went 2-3 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored and Mason Argir was 2-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Beau Lepel scored three times, doubled twice and drove in a run and Erubiel Ozuna finished with two hits.
Devin Begay pitched the five-inning shutout victory in Game two, which ended 18-0. Begay struck out six, walked two and scattered two hits.
Braun finished 2-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. Justin Stalboerger was 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Brett Letness finished 2-2 with two walks, a double, two runs and two RBIs and Devin Waldorf drove in two runs for CLC.
Game One
Minnesota State 7 8 0
Central Lakes 10 15 2
WP: Ben Dornseif. LP: Logan Pulju. 2B: CLC-Rylee Rauch, Beau Lepel 2, Adam Braun, Jack Thorn.
Game Two
Minnesota State 18 10 0
Central Lakes 0 2 5
WP: Devin Bagay. LP: Caleb Jablonsky. 2B: CLC-Justin Stalboerger, Brett Letness, Leo Villa. HR: CLC-Adam Braun. Division: CLC 5-1. Overall: CLC 14-7. Next: Central Lakes at Anoka-Ramsey 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
