Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

College Baseball: Raiders split with Alex to stay alive

The Central Lakes College Raiders faced the Alexandria Technical Legend Friday, May 5.

Adam Braun
Adam Braun
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:57 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Adam Braun hit the game-winning RBI double in the top of the seventh, while going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run as the Central Lakes College Raiders won Game Two 7-6 of their three-game series with the Alexandria Legends Friday, May 5.

Alonso Bacame blasted two home runs in the second game for the Raiders and Mason Argir finished 2-4.

Catcher throws the ball.
Brainerd's Leo Villa picks up a dropped third strike and throws the ball to first base during a game on May 4, 2023, against Alexandria College on May 4, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Pres

Ben Dornseif got the win in relief as he pitched three scoreless innings. He struck out two for CLC.

The Raiders dropped Game One 6-4 as they got two hits each from Braun, Noah Cekalla and Jack Thorn.

Cekalla was tagged with the loss as he gave up five earned runs and struck out six in five innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Raiders will play Alexandria Saturday, May 6, with the winner advancing to the Region 13 tournament.

Pitcher throws the ball.
Brainerd's Brett Lettness hurls a pitch to the mound during a MCAC Playoff game against Alexandria College on May, 4, 2023
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Pres

Game One

Alexandria 6 13 3

Central Lakes 4 9 2

WP: Lucas Burgum. LP: Noah Cekalla. 2B: CLC-Erubiel Ozuna, Mason Argir, ATCC-Austin Henrichs. 3B: ATCC-Jacob Merrill (2). HR: ATCC-Levi Lampert.

Game Two

Alexandria 6 9 0

Central Lakes 7 10 1

WP: Ben Dornseif. LP: Parker Jendro. 2B: CLC-Adam Braun (2), Jack Thorn. 3B: CLC-Erubiel Ozuna, ATCC-Levi Lampert. HR: CLC-Alonso Bacame (2), Braun, ATCC-Brady Goebel. Overall: CLC 16-13. Next: Central Lakes at Alexandria in Game Three of Central Division playoffs Saturday, May 6.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Halle Zupan
Sports
College Softball: Raiders roll into title game
May 05, 2023 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brett Hague
Sports
Men’s College Track and Field: Hague honored and breaks record
May 05, 2023 04:23 PM
Pohlkamp_Eric.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Pohlkamp named Defenseman of the Year
May 04, 2023 05:13 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Wieland
Prep
Softball: Warriors record sweep of Lumberjacks
May 04, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles driving on the road.
Local
Council receives estimate for Highway 210 pedestrian bridge
May 04, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations
May 05, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke