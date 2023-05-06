College Baseball: Raiders split with Alex to stay alive

ALEXANDRIA — Adam Braun hit the game-winning RBI double in the top of the seventh, while going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run as the Central Lakes College Raiders won Game Two 7-6 of their three-game series with the Alexandria Legends Friday, May 5.

Alonso Bacame blasted two home runs in the second game for the Raiders and Mason Argir finished 2-4.

Brainerd's Leo Villa picks up a dropped third strike and throws the ball to first base during a game on May 4, 2023, against Alexandria College

Ben Dornseif got the win in relief as he pitched three scoreless innings. He struck out two for CLC.

The Raiders dropped Game One 6-4 as they got two hits each from Braun, Noah Cekalla and Jack Thorn.

Cekalla was tagged with the loss as he gave up five earned runs and struck out six in five innings.

The Raiders will play Alexandria Saturday, May 6, with the winner advancing to the Region 13 tournament.

Brainerd's Brett Lettness hurls a pitch to the mound during a MCAC Playoff game against Alexandria College on May, 4, 2023

Game One

Alexandria 6 13 3

Central Lakes 4 9 2

WP: Lucas Burgum. LP: Noah Cekalla. 2B: CLC-Erubiel Ozuna, Mason Argir, ATCC-Austin Henrichs. 3B: ATCC-Jacob Merrill (2). HR: ATCC-Levi Lampert.

Game Two

Alexandria 6 9 0

Central Lakes 7 10 1