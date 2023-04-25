College Baseball: Raiders split with Legends

BRAINERD — Noah Cekalla threw a complete game shutout in Game One as he struck out seven and gave up two hits as the Central Lakes College Raiders split with the Alexandria Technical College Legends Monday, April 24.
Beau Lepel hit an RBI double in the 3-0 Game One victory and Jack Thorn finished 2-for-2 for the Raiders.
Alexandria came away with a 10-0 win in Game Two as Rylee Rauch recorded the only two hits for CLC.
The Raiders hold a 3-1 record in the Central Division and are 12-7 overall.
WP: Noah Cekalla. LP: Lucas Burgum. 2B: CLC-Beau Lepel.
WP: Jalen Vorpahl. LP: Luis Diaz. 2B: A-Chuck Hackett, Brady Goebel, Calen O’Connell. Division: CLC 3-1. Overall: CLC 12-7. Next: CLC at Fergus Falls (2) 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
