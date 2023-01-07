College Basketball: Raiders honored by conference

BRAINERD — Two Central Lakes College Raiders were honored by the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

Freshman center Alyssa Torgerson was named the North Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

In 62 minutes, she shot 23-of-41 (56%) from the field and 8-of-10 from the line to finish with 54 points. She added 17 rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks to help the CLC women improve to 5-6.

Alyssa Torgerson

Sophomore guard Anthony (AJ) Burch was named the North Division Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

In 72 minutes, he shot 12-of-24 (50%) from the field, 4-10 (40%) from 3-point and 4-of-5 from the line to finish with 32 points. He added 10 rebounds, 18 assists and three steals to get the Raider men back to even at 6-6.

This is Burch’s second straight week of behind honored. During the week of Dec. 12-18, Burch played 72 minutes and was 11-of-26 from the field and 11-13 from the to record 34 points. He added 10 rebounds, nine assists and six steals.

Anthony Burch

During that same week, CLC’s freshman guard Kalli Papenfuss was named the North Division’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

In 80 minutes the Crosby-Ironton High School graduate was 9-of-24 from the field, 2-7 from 3-point and 7-8 from the line. She concluded with 27 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, 16 steals and three blocked shots.

