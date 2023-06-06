College Softball: 4 Raiders make All-Region team

BRAINERD — Emma Tautges, Marissa Callahan, Halle Zupan and Zakia Herron of the Central Lakes College Raiders were named to the All-Region 13 team.

Tautges, a freshman pitcher and infielder hit .476 with 29 RBIs and 34 runs scored. Of her 50 hits, six went for doubles and four for home runs. In the circle, she finished with a 3.45 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched.

Callahan, a sophomore pitcher and infielder, hit .400 with 25 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Of her 36 hits, eight were doubles and two went for home runs. In the circle, she boasted a 2.5 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched. She was 6-6 with one save.

Zupan, a sophomore catcher and outfielder, hit .446 with 22 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Of her 41 hits, 11 went for doubles with one triple and two home runs.

Halle Zupan

Herron, a sophomore shortstop, hit .358 with 21 RBIs and 29 runs scored. OF her 39 hits, six were double, two went for triples and two for home runs.