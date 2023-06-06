College Softball: 4 Raiders make All-Region team

BRAINERD — Emma Tautges, Marissa Callahan, Halle Zupan and Zakia Herron of the Central Lakes College Raiders were named to the All-Region 13 team.
Tautges, a freshman pitcher and infielder hit .476 with 29 RBIs and 34 runs scored. Of her 50 hits, six went for doubles and four for home runs. In the circle, she finished with a 3.45 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched.
Callahan, a sophomore pitcher and infielder, hit .400 with 25 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Of her 36 hits, eight were doubles and two went for home runs. In the circle, she boasted a 2.5 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched. She was 6-6 with one save.
Zupan, a sophomore catcher and outfielder, hit .446 with 22 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Of her 41 hits, 11 went for doubles with one triple and two home runs.
Herron, a sophomore shortstop, hit .358 with 21 RBIs and 29 runs scored. OF her 39 hits, six were double, two went for triples and two for home runs.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.