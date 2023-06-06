99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

College Softball: 4 Raiders make All-Region team

The Central Lakes College Raiders landed four players on the All-Region 13 team.

Zakia Herron
Zakia Herron
Submitted
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:21 AM

BRAINERD — Emma Tautges, Marissa Callahan, Halle Zupan and Zakia Herron of the Central Lakes College Raiders were named to the All-Region 13 team.

Tautges, a freshman pitcher and infielder hit .476 with 29 RBIs and 34 runs scored. Of her 50 hits, six went for doubles and four for home runs. In the circle, she finished with a 3.45 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched.

Callahan, a sophomore pitcher and infielder, hit .400 with 25 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Of her 36 hits, eight were doubles and two went for home runs. In the circle, she boasted a 2.5 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched. She was 6-6 with one save.

Zupan, a sophomore catcher and outfielder, hit .446 with 22 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Of her 41 hits, 11 went for doubles with one triple and two home runs.

Halle Zupan
Halle Zupan

Herron, a sophomore shortstop, hit .358 with 21 RBIs and 29 runs scored. OF her 39 hits, six were double, two went for triples and two for home runs.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Nick Anderson
Sports
MLB: Anderson watch
June 06, 2023 11:08 AM
IMCA Stock Cars race Saturday, June 3, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Johnson family enjoys their night
June 05, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
June 03, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
June 05, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
IMCA Stock Cars race Saturday, June 3, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Johnson family enjoys their night
June 05, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Phone scam.jpg
Local
Combating cybercrime is an ongoing battle
June 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal