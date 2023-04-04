50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

College Softball: Callahan honored by MCAC:

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference honored CLC's Marissa Callahan.

Callahan_Marissa.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:38 PM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College Raiders sophomore Marissa Callahan was named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference North Division Pitcher of the Week.

The righty went 1-1 in two starts last week. She pitched 13 innings and allowed six earned runs on 12 hits and two walks. She struck out 24. She held No. 8 ranked St. Cloud Technical to just one run in a 1-0 loss.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Callahan_Marissa.jpg
Sports
College Softball: Raiders suffer 2 losses
April 02, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Abbie Tuomi.jpg
Sports
Running: Tuomi top female in San Diego Half Marathon
March 29, 2023 04:57 AM
A tennis player waits for a serve.
Sports
College Tennis: Chaney breaks UMD record
March 28, 2023 02:57 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A mini golf hole in the foreground, people in the background watch as a person putts the ball.
Local
Putting a twist on spring
April 03, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Fine arts student - Cecelia Callahan
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior expresses self through writing
April 03, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brenna Deason
Prep
Track and Field: Deason wins 2 to lead Warrior girls to 2nd
April 02, 2023 05:46 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Theresa Woodward holds her daughter inside her bookstore.
Business
Plot twist: CatTale’s bookstore gains new owner
April 02, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson