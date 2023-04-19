99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

College Softball: Raiders battle to a split

The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Itasca Tuesday, April 18.

Callahan_Marissa.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:00 PM

BRAINERD — Marissa Callahan finished 5-of-6 at the plate for the Central Lakes College Raiders who split a North Division doubleheader with Itasca Tuesday, April 18.

Halle Zupan hit an RBI double for CLC’s lone run in a 2-1 Game One loss.

Zakia Herron finished 2-4 and Marissa Callahan was 3-3 with a walk, but suffered the loss as she allowed two runs on 10 hits and one walk. She struck out eight.

In Game Two, Callahan was 2-3 with three RBIs as the Raiders won 8-0. Emma Tautges went 2-3 with two runs. Gabrielle Dulas went 2-3 with two RBIs and Zupan and Jill Thompson both drove in runs for CLC, who saw Herron go 1-2 with a double and two runs scored.

Emma Tautges pitched the five-inning shutout. She scattered four hits and didn’t walk a batter. She struck out two.

Game One

Itasca 2 10 0

Central Lakes 1 10 1

LP: Marissa Callahan. 2B: CLC-Hannah Christle, Halle Zupan, Morgan Majerus.

Game Two

Itasca 0 4 0

Central Lakes 9 0 0

WP: Emma Tautges. 2B: CLC-Zakia Herron. Division: CLC 3-1. Overall: CLC 5-14. Next: hosts Vermilion (2) 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

