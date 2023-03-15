6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

College Softball: Raiders close in 1, not in the other

The Central Lakes College Raiders played two games Tuesday, March 14.

Tautges-Emma.JPG
Emma Tautges
By Dispatch staff report
March 14, 2023 09:33 PM

TITUSVILLE, Florida — Halle Zupan finished 2-3 with two RBIs and a double and Emma Tautges was 2-4 with a double and run scored for the Central Lakes College Raiders who fell 8-4 to Lewis and Clark Community College Tuesday, March 14.

The Raiders finished the day with a 19-2 loss to Division II’s No. 6 ranked Parkland College.

In the day’s first game, Zakiea Herron drove in a run and Sophia Laube was 1-3 with an RBI run scored and a stolen base.

Jill Thompson suffered the loss. She allowed eight runs, seven earned, on 15 hits and one walk

Tautges was 2-2 with a run and Hannah Christle finished 1-2 with an RBI in the Raiders Game Two loss. Morgan Majerus drove in CLC’s other run, which was Gabrielle Dulas.

Tautges was tagged with the loss against Parkland. She allowed 19 runs off of 23 hits. She didn’t walk any and struck out two.

Game One

Lewis and Clark Community College 8 15 0

Central Lakes 4 8 2

LP: Jill Thompson. 2B: CLC-Emma Tautges, Halle Zupan.

Game Two

Parkland College 19 23 0

Central Lakes 2 3 8

LP: Tautges. Overall: CLC 0-6. Next: Central Lakes vs. Lewis and Clark Community College at Titusville, Florida 7:30 a.m.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

