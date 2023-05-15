99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

College Softball: Raiders fall short of nationals

The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted the Region 13B Tournament Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14.

Player hits the ball.
Central Lakes College's Emma Tautges hits the ball against Rainy River on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Brainerd
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:23 PM

BRAINERD — A run in the bottom of the sixth inning was the difference between a trip to nationals and the Central Lakes College Raiders’ season ending.

No. 2 seeded Itasca held CLC to six hits and one run to win the Region 13B Tournament Sunday, May 14.

CLC’s Marissa Callahan suffered the loss. She allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits and one walk. She struck out five over six innings.

Halle Zupan drove in Emma Tautges for the Raiders' lone run. Zupan finished 2-3 with a double.

An outfielder throws the ball.
Central Lakes College's Hannah Christle throws the ball against Rainy River on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Brainerd
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

In Sunday’s first game, Marissa Callahan finished 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Halle Zupan, Gabrielle Dulas and Hailey Wright all drove in a run and scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jill Thomspon pitched the victory, her second of the tournament. She struck out four in five innings and allowed four runs, one earned, on six hits and no walks. Tautges pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the save.

The Raiders opened the tournament with a 13-2 victory over No. 4-seeded Rainy River Saturday, May 13. Dulas drove in four runs and Hannah Christle went 4-4 with a double, triple, two runs and an RBI. Tautges went 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Zupan finished 2-3 with two runs and Callahan was 1-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Thompson pitched the victory. She struck out six over four innings. She allowed one run on three hits and three walks.

The Raiders concluded their Saturday with a 6-4 loss to No. 2 seeded Itasca.

Player stretches to catch ball.
Central Lakes College's Hailey Wright makes a catch for an out to end the inning against Rainy River on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Brainerd
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Tautges finished 2-3 with a run and an RBI and Zupan was 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Isabelle Krawiecki was 2-3 with a run driven in and Morgan Majerus also drove in a run.

Tautges suffered the loss. She allowed six runs, four earned, on 12 hits and no walk. She struck out four. Callahan pitched two innings of shutout relief.

Sunday’s games

Game One

Rainy River 4 6 0

Central Lakes 8 8 1

WP: Jill Thompson. SV: Emma Tautges.

Game Two

Itasca 2 7 0

Central Lakes 1 6 1

LP: Marissa Callahan. 2B: CLC-Halle Zupan. Overall: CLC 15-16.

Saturday’s games

Game One

Rainy River 2 6 0

Central Lakes 13 11 1

WP: Jill Thompson. 2B: CLC-Hannah Christle. 3B: CLC-Hannah Christle. HR: CLC-.

Game Two

Itasca 6 14 0

Central Lakes 4 8 2

LP: Emma Tautges.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
image (7).png
Sports
Clay Target: CLC wins conference
May 13, 2023 01:57 PM
Tautges-Emma.JPG
Sports
College Softball: Tautges, Austin honored by MCAC
May 12, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
erholtz2.JPG
Sports
College athletics: Former Warrior Erholtz honored
May 12, 2023 11:37 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A turkey hunter wearing camouflage walking in a field.
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Bill Marchel: When hunting turkeys, persistence pays
May 13, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Bill Marchel
People sit in the gallery during the Crow Wing County Board meeting
Local
Crow Wing County Board contracts with new medical provider for the jail
May 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge
Business
Ruttger’s becomes part of Odyssey Resorts
May 11, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd High School Aquatics Center Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Local
BHS aquatic center to open for public use
May 11, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke