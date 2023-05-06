College Softball: Raiders roll into title game

BRAINERD — Halle Zupan was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as the top-seeded Central Lakes College Raiders cruised to a 13-0 victory over No.4 seeded Mesabi Range in the MCAC Northern Division tournament Friday, May 5.

Gabrielle Dulas hit a two-run home run for the Raiders while Hannah Christle finished 2-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Zakia Herron and Emma Tautges each recorded two hits for the Raiders who advanced to the Northern Division tournament championship game against No. 2 seeded Itasca at noon, Saturday, May 6, at CLC.

Mesabi Range 0 1 0

Central Lakes 13 14 0