Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

College Softball: Raiders roll into title game

The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Mesabi Range in postseason play Friday, May 5.

Halle Zupan
Halle Zupan
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:12 PM

BRAINERD — Halle Zupan was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs as the top-seeded Central Lakes College Raiders cruised to a 13-0 victory over No.4 seeded Mesabi Range in the MCAC Northern Division tournament Friday, May 5.

Gabrielle Dulas hit a two-run home run for the Raiders while Hannah Christle finished 2-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Zakia Herron and Emma Tautges each recorded two hits for the Raiders who advanced to the Northern Division tournament championship game against No. 2 seeded Itasca at noon, Saturday, May 6, at CLC.

Mesabi Range 0 1 0

Central Lakes 13 14 0

WP: Marissa Callahan. 2B: CLC-Emma Tautges, Hailey Wright. 3B: CLC-Hannah Christle, Halle Zupan. HR: CLC-Gabrielle Dulas. Overall: CLC 12-14. Next: No. 1 Central Lakes vs No. 2 Itasca at CLC noon, Saturday, May 6.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Adam Braun
Sports
College Baseball: Raiders split with Alex to stay alive
May 05, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brett Hague
Sports
Men’s College Track and Field: Hague honored and breaks record
May 05, 2023 04:23 PM
Pohlkamp_Eric.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Pohlkamp named Defenseman of the Year
May 04, 2023 05:13 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Wieland
Prep
Softball: Warriors record sweep of Lumberjacks
May 04, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles driving on the road.
Local
Council receives estimate for Highway 210 pedestrian bridge
May 04, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations
May 05, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke