College Softball: Raiders suffer 2 losses
The Central Lakes College Raiders faced Anoka-Ramsey and St. Cloud Technical Saturday, April 1.
ROCHESTER — Hannah Christle finished 2-3 and Halle Zupan and Marissa Callahan collected CLC’s other two hits in an 8-0 loss to Anoka-Ramsey Saturday, April 1.
Callahan suffered the loss in a 1-0 decision against No. 8 ranked St. Cloud Technical in the nightcap.
Anoka-Ramsey’s Olivia Thomas carried the big bat for the Rams as she went 3-3 with two runs, four RBIs and a home run. Emma Hurd also hit a home run for the Rams.
CLC’s Jill Thompson suffered the loss against A-R. She allowed eight runs, seven earned, on 10 hits and two walks. She struck out four over five innings. Callahan’s hit was a double.
Against St. Cloud, Zupan went 1-1 with two walks to prevent the Raiders from getting no-hit.
Callahan struck out six and allowed just the one earned run on six hits and one walk. The sophomore struck out 24 combined batters between Saturday’s 1-0 loss and Friday’s 6-5 victory over Ridgewater.
Game One
Anoka-Ramsey 8 11 0
Central Lakes 0 4 2
WP: Molly Gross. LP: Jill Thompson. 2B: CLC-Marissa Callahan.
Game Two
St. Cloud Technical 1 6 0
Central Lakes 0 1 0
LP: Callahan. Overall: CLC 2-12. Next: Central Lakes vs. Hibbing at Blaine 2 p.m. Friday, April 7 (2).
