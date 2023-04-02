College Softball: Raiders suffer 2 losses

ROCHESTER — Hannah Christle finished 2-3 and Halle Zupan and Marissa Callahan collected CLC’s other two hits in an 8-0 loss to Anoka-Ramsey Saturday, April 1.

Callahan suffered the loss in a 1-0 decision against No. 8 ranked St. Cloud Technical in the nightcap.

Anoka-Ramsey’s Olivia Thomas carried the big bat for the Rams as she went 3-3 with two runs, four RBIs and a home run. Emma Hurd also hit a home run for the Rams.

CLC’s Jill Thompson suffered the loss against A-R. She allowed eight runs, seven earned, on 10 hits and two walks. She struck out four over five innings. Callahan’s hit was a double.

Against St. Cloud, Zupan went 1-1 with two walks to prevent the Raiders from getting no-hit.

Callahan struck out six and allowed just the one earned run on six hits and one walk. The sophomore struck out 24 combined batters between Saturday’s 1-0 loss and Friday’s 6-5 victory over Ridgewater.

Game One

Anoka-Ramsey 8 11 0

Central Lakes 0 4 2

WP: Molly Gross. LP: Jill Thompson. 2B: CLC-Marissa Callahan.

Game Two

St. Cloud Technical 1 6 0

Central Lakes 0 1 0