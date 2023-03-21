99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

College Softball: Tautges earns MCAC honors

The Central Lakes College Raiders' Emma Tautges was honored by the conference.

Tautges-Emma.JPG
Emma Tautges
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:32 PM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College freshman Emma Tautges was named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Position Player of the Week.

The first baseman went 8-of-12 at the plate for a .667 batting average. She hit a double, discord three runs and played error-free defense in four games and first and second base.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

