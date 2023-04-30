99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
College Softball: Warriors outhit Rainy River for sweep

The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted Rainy River Saturday, April 29.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:43 PM

BRAINERD — Marissa Callahan scattered two hits and struck out 10 over seven innings to pitch the Central Lakes College Raiders to a Game One 7-0 victory over Rainy River Saturday, April 30.

CLC recorded the sweep thanks to a 15-1 Game Two victory.

In Game One, Gabrielle Dulas went 2-3 with a double, run and three RBIs. Morgan Majerus was 3-4 with two RBIs and Isabelle Krawiecki went 2-3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI. Halle Zupan also finished with two hits and a run for the Raiders.

In Game Two, Zakia Herron drove in six runs on three hits, including a home run. She also scored three times. Dulus went 3-3 with three RBIs and two runs and Emma Tautges, who pitched the win, was 1-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.

Tautges struck out six over five innings. She allowed a run on three hits and no walks.

Halle Zupan was 3-5 with two runs and an RBI. Isabelle Krawiecki was 3-3 with three runs and an RBI and Sophia Laube was 2-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Game One

Rainy River 0 2 0

Central Lakes 7 13 1

WP: Marissa Callahan. 2B: CLC-Gabrielle Dulas.

Game Two

Rainy River 1 0 0

Central Lakes 15 18 1

WP: Emma Tautges. 2B: CLC-Halle Zupan, Marissa Callahan, Isabelle Krawiecki. HR: CLC-Zakia Herron. Division: CLC 7-1. Overall: CLC 9-14. Next: at Mesabi Range 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 (2).

