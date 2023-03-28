99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

College Tennis: Chaney breaks UMD record

Former Patriot owns 11-match win streak for Bulldogs

A tennis player waits for a serve.
Former Pequot Lakes Patriot and current University of Minnesota, Duluth Bulldog Carly Chaney awaits a serve during a recent singles match.
Contributed photo
Today at 2:57 PM

DULUTH — Recent Pequot Lakes High School graduate Carly Chaney became the record holder for the longest winning streak in the University of Minnesota, Duluth women’s tennis.

In a 5-2 victory over the University of Minnesota, Crookston Golden Eagles on March 18, Chaney won her No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-0 over Michelle Swyter to run her winning streak to nine straight.

She also won her No. 3 doubles match 6-4 with partner Olivia Honsey.

The Bulldogs split in their most recent action Saturday, March 25, but Chaney pushed her winning streak to 11 straight with singles victories in both. UMD fell to Winona State 5-2 and defeated Upper Iowa University 5-2.

On the season, Chaney owns an 11-0 singles record. Not counting her last two matches, Chaey has a 1-0 record at No. 3 singles, a 2-0 record at No. 4 and a 6-0 record at No. 5 singles.

In doubles play, Chaney owns a 2-3 record. She’s 2-2 at No. 3 doubles and 0-1 at No. 2 doubles with Honsey.

Former high school teammate and current Bulldog teammate Megan Muller is 4-2 in singles for the UMD. She’s played all of her matches at No. 2 singles. Muller is also 3-3 in doubles action with all six of her matches coming at No. 1 doubles. She was injured in her last doubles match Friday, March 17, against Bemidji and did not play last weekend.

Former Brainerd Warrior Brynn Folden is 1-1 in doubles play. Both of her matches have come at No. 3 doubles.

The Bulldogs are now 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the NSIC.

