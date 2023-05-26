College Track and Field: Hague earns second-straight All-America honor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saint John's senior Brett Hague (Brainerd, Minn.) earned All-America honors for the second-consecutive season in the javelin at the first day of the 2023 NCAA Division III Championships Thursday, May 25, on the campus of St. John Fisher University

Hague finished seventh with a throw of 63.05 meters, which he recorded on the second of his six attempts. Wisconsin-Platteville's Will Lawrence won the national title with a mark of 72.14 meters.

Hague broke SJU's program record in the event May 3 with a personal-best distance of 68.10 meters, which was good for third-best in Division III this spring and the MIAC's best since 1986. He collected his first All-America distinction with a fourth-place finish (65.06 meters) in 2022.

