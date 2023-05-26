99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

College Track and Field: Hague earns second-straight All-America honor

Former Brainerd Warrior Brett Hague is competing for St. John's University.

Brett Hague
Brett Hague
Paul Middlestaedt
Today at 10:13 PM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saint John's senior Brett Hague (Brainerd, Minn.) earned All-America honors for the second-consecutive season in the javelin at the first day of the 2023 NCAA Division III Championships Thursday, May 25, on the campus of St. John Fisher University

Hague finished seventh with a throw of 63.05 meters, which he recorded on the second of his six attempts. Wisconsin-Platteville's Will Lawrence won the national title with a mark of 72.14 meters.

Hague broke SJU's program record in the event May 3 with a personal-best distance of 68.10 meters, which was good for third-best in Division III this spring and the MIAC's best since 1986. He collected his first All-America distinction with a fourth-place finish (65.06 meters) in 2022.

What To Read Next
Brett Hague
Sports
College Track and Field: Hague qualifies for NCAAs
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
Sports
MLB: Anderson watch
May 22, 2023 10:01 PM
baseball.jpg
Sports
Amateur Baseball: Buckman and Nisswa each grab 2 wins
May 22, 2023 03:32 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-lakes-area-dining-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide
May 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
prm-2023-love-of-the-lakes.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota
Love of the Lakes Magazine - 2023
May 24, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
Sandy Brown Wheel of Fortune party May 18, 2023.jpeg
Exclusive
Local
Breezy Point woman wins $12,000 on TV game show
May 23, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
A Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office boat pulling to the side of the road.
Local
Rescuers pull woman from Mississippi River near Mill Avenue bridge
May 23, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier