College Track and Field: Hague qualifies for NCAAs

Former Brainerd Warrior Brett Hague is a member of the St. John's University track and field team.

Brett Hague
Brett Hague
Paul Middlestaedt
Today at 7:57 AM

COLLEGEVILLE – Three St. John's University track and field student-athletes will compete in four events at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships next Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27, at St. John Fisher's Polisseni Track and Field Complex in Rochester, New York

The Johnnies competing will be senior Kevin Arthur (Champlin Park) in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes; junior Carter Grove (Osakis) in the 3,000-meter steeplechase; and senior Brett Hague (Brainerd) in the javelin.

The top 20 marks/times in each individual event, and the top 16 teams in each relay event, advanced to the national meet.

All three student-athletes were named 2023 U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-North Region in their respective sports May 19.

Hague broke SJU's program record in the javelin with a personal-best distance of 68.10 meters May 3 at St. Thomas' Joe Sweeney Invitational. The mark was good for third-best in Division III this spring and is the MIAC's best since 1986. The appearance at nationals is the second in a row for Hague, who earned All-America honors with a fourth-place finish (65.06 meters) in 2022. The javelin is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.

