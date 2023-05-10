College Track and Field: Lelwica earns All-MIAC

NORTHFIELD – Saint John's sophomore and Brainerd High School graduate Max Lelwica finished third (5,942 points) at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference decathlon Friday, May 5, at Carleton's Laird Stadium.

St. Olaf's Demetri Lord won the conference title with 6,315 points and Concordia's Wade Rhonemus was second (6,189).

The All-MIAC honor (top-three finish) is the second of the year for Lelwica, who placed second indoors at the MIAC Heptathlon in February. He started his day with a personal-best time of 15.74 seconds to take second in the 110-meter hurdles and claimed third with a PR in the pole vault (3.80 meters). All told, Lelwica recorded personal bests in seven of the 10 events.

Lelwica’s results

-100-meter dash: 10th (11.91) *PR

-Long jump: sixth (6.03 meters) *PR

-Shot put: fourth (11.32 meters)

-High jump: t-first (1.83 meters) *PR

-400-meter dash: sixth (52.97) *PR

-110-meter hurdles: second (15.74) *PR

-Discus: eighth (29.06 meters)

-Pole vault: third (3.80 meters) *PR

-Javelin: 11th (39.36 meters)