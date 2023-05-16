College Track and Field: SJU wins MIAC championship

ARDEN HILLS – St. John's won its second-consecutive outdoor title (14th overall) at the 2023 MIAC Championships Saturday, May 13, at Bethel.

The Johnnies won six events Saturday (eight total for the two-day meet) for 216 points to win the 11-team field. St. Olaf was second (176), followed by Bethel (133.5) and Macalester (69). SJU finished second in four other events Saturday and totaled 21 All-MIAC (top three) performances at the meet.

Senior Brett Hague, a Brainerd High School graduate, won his second-straight MIAC title in the javelin with a throw of 64.14 meters on his sixth and final attempt.

Sophomore Max Lelwica, another former Brainerd Warrior, placed ninth (15.82) in the 110-meter hurdles.

Max Lelwica Paul Middlestaedt

The Johnnies compete at Wisconsin-La Crosse's Final Qualifier at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 18.