College Track and Field: SJU’s Hague honored for second week

COLLEGEVILLE — sT. John's senior thrower Brett Hague, a Brainerd High School graduate, was named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week for the second-straight week on Tuesday, May 9.

Hague broke SJU's program record in the javelin with a personal-best distance of 68.10 meters on his first throw Wednesday at St. Thomas' Joe Sweeney Invitational. The mark is good for third-best in NCAA Division III this spring and is the MIAC's best since 1986. SJU's previous record was 67.80 meters set by Tom Engwall '03 in 2003.