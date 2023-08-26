6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

College Volleyball: Raiders sweep Fergus Falls

The Central Lakes College Raiders at Fergus Falls Aug. 25

CLC Raiders Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:59 PM

FERGUS FALLS — The Central Lakes College Raiders moved to 3-2 with a three-set sweep over Minnesota State Fergus Falls Friday, Aug 25.

The Raiders won the first set 25-23. The second set went to extra points with CLC coming out on top 28-26. They closed out the match with a 25-22 win in the third set.

Minnesota State 23 26 22

Central Lakes 25 28 25

Overall: CLC 3-2. Next: Central Lakes hosts Northland 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

By Dispatch staff report
