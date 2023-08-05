Athletics: Anderson hopes to build off last year for Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a breakout season for former Staples-Motley Cardinal Emmet Anderson last year.

As a redshirt freshman for the Minnesota Gophers, the long distance runner was named team MVP for the cross-country team in the fall. He then followed it by reaching the podium with a sixth-place finish in the 10,000-meter run in the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in the spring.

Anderson’s sixth-place finish helped the Gophers net a second-place team finish at the 2023 Big Ten Outdoor Championships.

Anderson enters his third season with the Gophers this fall as a redshirt sophomore. Cross-country practice starts Monday, Aug. 21, and Anderson is optimistic about the 2023 season.

More from Conrad





“I’m really looking forward to how the team has matured,” Anderson said. “I think we have a pretty young team with nothing but talent. I’m interested to see how the guys have developed in the offseason and see how much they are able to progress. We got a couple of transfers who I am excited to see get on the course. Personally, I’m just looking for more improvement. In a sport like long distance running all you can ask for is consistency and that’s what I’ve been putting in. So I’m hoping to run fast and keep seeing the times get cut down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson appeared in five races unattached, meaning he could run without losing eligibility and not have his score count towards the team, during his redshirt season of 2021. Anderson jumped on to the scene as one of the leaders for the Gophers in cross-country as a redshirt freshman last fall.

In the Big Ten Preview race at Ann Arbor, Michigan, Anderson led the way for the Gophers with a 17th-place finish with a lifetime best time of 18:29.2 in the 6K race. He followed it with a 40th place finish in Minnesota’s home meet at the Griak Invitational with a 8k time of 25:04.30.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“Coming into the Big Ten Preview I was feeling the best I have ever felt,” Anderson said. “After that race, I felt pretty comfortable on the course and running against other competitors in the Big Ten. It was a bigger jump into the mix then I was anticipating, but it was an extremely motivating race that only propeled my season forward even more.”

In Madison, Wisconsin, Anderson ran his lifetime personal best in the 8K with a 24:43.30 in the Nuttycombe Invitational which was good enough for 186th.

Anderson finished the cross-country season by being the Gophers top finisher in the Big Ten Cross-Country Championships with an 8K time of 25:14.30 to place 52nd. He then raced to another 52nd-place finish in the NCAA Midwest Regional with a 10K time of 30:35.90.

Emmet Anderson on the podium after his sixth-place finish in the 10,000-meter run at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Gophers Athletics

“I did not see myself leading the team last year,” Anderson said. “My freshman year we had a lot of older guys on the team and then the following year a lot of guys graduated out and left a vacancy of guys who were competing the year prior. It was a very fresh team last year and I think there were three or four guys who had the potential to lead the team and I was just fortunate to have some good races early and be able to help us out from the front. I just tried to stay as consistent as possible because I knew our team was fresh and with a fresh team you want to show up.”

Even if Anderson did not see himself as a leader headed into the season, he proved himself to be one and was named MVP of the Gophers cross-country team after the season.

“It’s easy to lead a time which is as functional as the team I am on right now,” Anderson said. “We have a bunch of guys who want to work hard every day. We have a bunch of guys who are willing to stick their nose in a race. It provides very little leading from the front when everyone is right there with you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson admitted he likes the cross-country season better than track season because he prefers running on grass.

Emmet Anderson runs a race during the outdoor track and field season. Minnesota Athletics

However, Anderson turned in a great outdoor track and field season, which culminated in a sixth-place finish at the Big Ten Championships in the 10,000 run when he raced in 30:25.54.

“I definitely didn’t think I had a shot at a top six finish heading into the season,” Anderson said. “It all unfolded well and by the time we got to the Big Ten meet I looked at the heat sheets and I realized I was in the mix. It wasn’t until close to the race where I realized that I was a contender. I was just fortunate to be in the right position at the right time. It was a hot race and I was able to preservere through. Making the podium felt phenomenal. Very rarely do I get to make the podium at the collegiate level, so it felt really good.”

Emmet Anderson (right) runs a cross-country race last fall. Gophers Athletics

He also raced in the 5000 run and placed 13th in 14:46.88. During the track season, Anderson broke his lifetime bests in the 1500 run and the 5000 run as well.

“I knew the track season was going to present its own challenges for me,” Anderson said. “I really wanted to prove that I can perform on the track just as well. I want to uphold my cross-country legacy and show it on the track.”

The big adjustment from high school to college for long distance runners is the races are longer in both cross-country and track. Anderson said the adjustment period is normally why most incoming freshman redshirt.

“It definitely is a big jump,” he said. “It takes a different training approach. I run a lot more miles in college than I did in high school. The races are longer, so we have a lot more longer workouts. It takes some time to adapt and it is a big incentive on why long distance runners do redshirt because it is a tough transition. The redshirt year allowed me to get training in with no added pressure and adapt.”

Anderson recorded a very successful high school career at Staples-Motley. He finished his career by winning the Class 1A state title in the 3200 run in 2021. He finished second in the Class 1A Cross-Country meet in 2019 and third in 2018. He earned all-state honors six times — four in cross-country and two in track. He has the Staples-Motley record in both the 3200 run with a 9:17 and in the 5K with a 15:09.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson still keeps tabs on the Cardinals and was happy to see the girls’ team win a cross-country state title in 2021 and more recently the 4x800 girls’ relay team grab the state title in June.

“I frequently check race results to see how the Staples-Motley team is doing,” Anderson said. “When I am in town I try to contact the coaches and athletes to go on runs. I feel like I have ties there and it’s fun to see them still be so successful.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.