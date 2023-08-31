6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30
Sports College

Central Lakes College Volleyball vs Northland on Aug. 30, 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 9:37 PM
Share
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
CLC Volleyball vs Northland 083023 (1).JPG
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
CLC Volleyball vs Northland 083023 (2).JPG
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
CLC Volleyball vs Northland 083023 (3).JPG
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
CLC Volleyball vs Northland 083023 (4).JPG
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
CLC Volleyball vs Northland 083023 (5).JPG
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
CLC Volleyball vs Northland 083023 (6).JPG
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
CLC Volleyball vs Northland 083023 (7).JPG
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
CLC Volleyball vs Northland 083023 (8).JPG
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
A volleyball player hits the ball.
CLC Vollebyall vs Northland 3 083123.jpg
Central Lakes College's Izzy Pennertz hits the ball against Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Volleyball player at the net goes to hit the ball.
CLC Vollebyall vs Northland 1 083123.jpg
Central Lakes College's Isidreana Lopez hits the ball against Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Two volleyball players go after the ball, one pulls back in time for the other to get the ball.
CLC Vollebyall vs Northland 2 083123.jpg
Central Lakes College's Kalli Papenfuss hits the ball against Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIESKLICK SPONSORED BRAINERD DISPATCH
Central Lakes College Volleyball vs Northland on Aug. 30, 2023 klick! Gallery
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College volleyball vs Northland on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Brainerd.
A volleyball player hits the ball.
Volleyball player at the net goes to hit the ball.
Two volleyball players go after the ball, one pulls back in time for the other to get the ball.