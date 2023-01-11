CLC Men's Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 klick! Gallery

CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (1).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (2).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (3).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (4).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (5).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (6).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (7).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (8).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (10).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (11).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (12).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (13).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (14).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (15).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Mens Basketball vs Fond du Lac 011123 (16).jpg
Central Lakes College Men's Basketball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Men's Basketball 3 011223.jpg
Central Lakes College's David Felix shoots the ball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Men's Basketball 2 011223.jpg
Central Lakes College's Josh Rogers dunks the ball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Men's Basketball 1 011223.jpg
Central Lakes College's Josh Rogers dunks the ball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch