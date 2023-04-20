CLC Raiders vs Vermilion 041923 klick! Gallery

CLC Softball 041923 (1).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (3).JPG
Central Lakes College's Zakia Herron is waved home by coach Ray Austin against Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (6).JPG
Central Lakes College's Halle Zupan hist the ball against Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (14).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (15).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (11).JPG
Central Lakes College's Morgan Majerus throws the ball to first against Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (2).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (4).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (5).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (7).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (8).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (9).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (10).JPG
Central Lakes College's Jill Thompson pitches against Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (12).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (13).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (16).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (17).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (18).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (20).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (21).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (22).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (23).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (24).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (25).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (26).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (27).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (28).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
CLC Softball 041923 (29).JPG
Central Lakes College softball vs Vermilion on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at CLC in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch