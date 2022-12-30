CLC Raiders Women's Basketball vs Anoka-Ramsey 123022 klick! Gallery

Central Lakes College Johnalisse Morales takes the ball up the court against Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Brainerd.

Central Lakes College's Anessa Davis looks to shoot the ball against Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Brainerd.

Central Lakes College Samantha Quigley takes the ball up the court against Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Brainerd.

