College Baseball: Raiders drop 2 to Rams

ANOKA — Adam Braun blasted two doubles for the Central Lakes College Raiders as they were swept by the Anoka-Ramsey Rams in a doubleheader Monday, May 1.

Jake Thorn went 2-for-3 with one RBI in Game One for CLC in their 10-1 loss. Beau Lepel hit a double for the Raiders’ only extra-base hit in Game One.

Braun’s two doubles came in Game Two which the Raiders lost on a walk-off in the seventh inning 9-8.

Turner Locken also hit a double for CLC in Game Two.

The Raiders fall to 4-4 in Division play and 15-10 overall.

Game One

Central Lakes 1 6 4

Anoka-Ramsey 10 10 1

WP: Josh Stoll. LP: Devin Begay. 2B: CLC-Beau Lepel.

Game Two

Central Lakes 8 8 2

Anoka-Ramsey 9 10 2