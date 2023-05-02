College Baseball: Raiders drop 2 to Rams
Central Lakes College at Anoka-Ramsey for a doubleheader Monday, May 1
ANOKA — Adam Braun blasted two doubles for the Central Lakes College Raiders as they were swept by the Anoka-Ramsey Rams in a doubleheader Monday, May 1.
Jake Thorn went 2-for-3 with one RBI in Game One for CLC in their 10-1 loss. Beau Lepel hit a double for the Raiders’ only extra-base hit in Game One.
Braun’s two doubles came in Game Two which the Raiders lost on a walk-off in the seventh inning 9-8.
Turner Locken also hit a double for CLC in Game Two.
The Raiders fall to 4-4 in Division play and 15-10 overall.
ADVERTISEMENT
Game One
Central Lakes 1 6 4
Anoka-Ramsey 10 10 1
WP: Josh Stoll. LP: Devin Begay. 2B: CLC-Beau Lepel.
Game Two
Central Lakes 8 8 2
Anoka-Ramsey 9 10 2
WP: Daniel Pacheco. LP: Ivan Villa. 2B: CLC-Adam Braun (2), Turner Locken. Division: CLC 4-4. Overall: CLC 15-10. Next: CLC at St. Cloud (2) 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
ADVERTISEMENT